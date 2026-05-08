HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ensure new govt as per Constitution, outgoing CM Stalin urges TN Guv

Fri, 08 May 2026
Share:
19:44
image
Outgoing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to immediately take necessary steps to ensure a new government is formed as per the Constitution.

Stressing the need to avoid any delay in installing a new government, he said the Governor had dissolved the present Legislative Assembly following the declaration of result for the Assembly election.

"It is not only the need of the hour but also the most important task of democracy to form a new government so that the elected members of the Legislative Assembly can take the oath of office and take forward the welfare of the state," Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said on 'X.'

"Hence, in order to avoid any delay in the government formation, on behalf of the DMK, I request the Governor to immediately take necessary steps to form a new government as per the Constitution," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

China has confirmed providing on-site technical support to Pakistan during last year's conflict with India, according to official media reports.

LIVE! TVK moves SC seeking direction to guv on govt formation
LIVE! TVK moves SC seeking direction to guv on govt formation

TVK chief Vijay meets governor again, stakes fresh claim
TVK chief Vijay meets governor again, stakes fresh claim

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, buoyed by the support from the Left parties, on Friday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai in connection with securing an invite from him to form the government.

Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM
Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP chief minister.

Bhoi is out, bharosa is in, says CM-designate Suvendu
Bhoi is out, bharosa is in, says CM-designate Suvendu

Addressing party legislators after being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, Adhikari said the atmosphere of fear in Bengal had ended and asserted that the state would now move towards an era of "trust".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO