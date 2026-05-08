Ensure new govt as per Constitution, outgoing CM Stalin urges TN Guv

19:44

Outgoing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to immediately take necessary steps to ensure a new government is formed as per the Constitution.



Stressing the need to avoid any delay in installing a new government, he said the Governor had dissolved the present Legislative Assembly following the declaration of result for the Assembly election.



"It is not only the need of the hour but also the most important task of democracy to form a new government so that the elected members of the Legislative Assembly can take the oath of office and take forward the welfare of the state," Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said on 'X.'



"Hence, in order to avoid any delay in the government formation, on behalf of the DMK, I request the Governor to immediately take necessary steps to form a new government as per the Constitution," he said. -- PTI