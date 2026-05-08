DMK, Cong cadres clash in TN's Mayiladuthurai

22:25

File image

A violent face-off erupted between the cadres of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai on Friday, resulting in party flags being torn down and discarded on the streets.



It was said that the clash broke out following the Congress leaving the DMK-led alliance and extending support to the TVK in the government formation in Tamil Nadu.



Supporters from both parties were seen exchanging heated arguments and raising slogans. Visuals showed ripped Congress party flags strewn across the road amid the commotion.



Police personnel intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. -- PTI