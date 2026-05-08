Delhi CM attackers say they face death threats in jail

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Accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya

Delhi CM Attack case accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh alleged beating and life threat by other inmates in Jail. They have also alleged threats to their family. They are seeking a separate barrack and directions to ensure their safety and security in jail, as well as their families.



Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Nishant Garg issued notice to Jail Authorities and sought a response on May 22, the regular date of the case.



Meanwhile, the court has asked the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.



Advocate Siddhant Malik and Harry Chhibber appeared for both accused persons and submitted that they have been tortured in jail.



The counsel also placed on record a CD containing the voices of threat calls to their families.



Both Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh are facing trial in the Delhi CM Attack case of August 2025. They have been charged with serious offences, including attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc.



It is submitted that the Applicants/Accused are facing a grave and imminent threat to their life and personal safety inside jail premises owing to the nature of the present case.



The Applicants/Accused have been repeatedly assaulted, beaten, manhandled and physically attacked by fellow inmates, who have specifically targeted them on account of the allegations in the present case, the plea said.



It is also alleged that the said inmates have openly threatened the applicants/accused that they shall be killed inside the jail, they shall continue to be beaten till they "learn a lesson", and their family members residing in Gujarat shall also be harmed. -- PTI