CPI follows Cong, extends support to TVK

16:19

Vijay at the first meeting with the TN governor

The CPI on Friday declared unconditional support to actor-politician Vijay-led TVK for government formation.



The Left party, following deliberations, decided to extend support and accordingly, gave an "unconditional letter of support support for government formation," party sources said. The letter was addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar.



The CPI has two MLAs in the 234-member TN Assembly.



The Left party's move comes in the wake of TVK reaching out to DMK allies-- CPI, CPI(M) and VCK seeking their support to form government after emerging as the single largest party following the April 23 Assembly polls with 108 seats but falling short of the majority mark of 118. PTI