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CM-elect Adhikari stakes claim to form Bengal's first BJP govt

Fri, 08 May 2026
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West Bengal BJP legislative party leader Suvendu Adhikari meets Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government, in Kolkata./ Lok Bhavan West Bengal/ANI Photo
West Bengal BJP legislative party leader Suvendu Adhikari meets Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government, in Kolkata./ Lok Bhavan West Bengal/ANI Photo
West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari on Friday evening met Governor RN Ravi and staked a claim to form the first BJP-led government in the state.

Adhikari reached Lok Bhavan barely two hours after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The CM-elect was accompanied by several top leaders of the BJP, including Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Sukanta Majumdar and Santanu Thakur, Odisha Chief Minister and co-observer of the BJP legislature party meeting, Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya, other senior leaders of the party's state unit like Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, and Tapas Roy.

In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP romped home with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to just 80.

Adhikari and his council of ministers are scheduled to be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Union ministers and some 20 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. -- PTI

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