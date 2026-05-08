BSE's Q4 Profit Jumps 61% To Rs.797 Crore

10:44

Stock exchange BSE's consolidated net profit surged by 61.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs.797.33 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-2026 (Q4FY26). The bourse's net profit in Q4FY25 stood at Rs.494.4 crore.



The exchange's revenue from operations stood at Rs.1,563 crore in Q4FY26, up nearly 85 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs.846 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



On a sequential basis, BSE's net profit and revenue grew by 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.



Transaction charges, which contribute the lion's share in the exchange's income, grew to Rs.1,311 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs.611.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. The income from transaction charges is dependent on market activity.



The board of the exchange has also approved a final dividend of Rs.10 subject to shareholder approval in the annual general meeting scheduled in August.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard