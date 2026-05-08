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Amit Shah reaches Kolkata to hold meet to decide WB CM

Fri, 08 May 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata.

Shah, who has been appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, will chair the Legislative Party meeting today with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as the frontrunner to become the party's first chief minister in West Bengal.

The BJP registered a historic victory in the just-held assembly elections, ending the TMC's 15-year rule and dealing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee one of the biggest setbacks of her political career.

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