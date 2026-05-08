Amit Shah prays at Kali temple, 'everything clear by 6pm'

12:32

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Shah arrived in Kolkata earlier today as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.



Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha took a swipe at the opposition and said those who claimed that Amit Shah or any Union Minister would not be able to visit the state after May 4 had been proven wrong.



"Those arrogant people who said that Amit Shah or any central minister would not be able to come here after the 4th, see today Amit Shah has come here. And those who said such things are sitting at home," Rahul Sinha said.



He further added, "The leader will be decided in the legislature party meeting, and everything will be clear by 6 pm."