Air India Board Holds Meet, Discusses Costs, New CEO

10:41

The Air India board on Thursday reviewed the airline's financial performance, cost management, and the succession plan regarding the next chief executive officer.



The meeting, chaired by N Chandrasekaran, comes at a time when the Tata group-owned carrier is facing higher costs of fuel and operational disruption due to the conflict in West Asia, sources said.



The airline is projected to record losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore in FY26. Those would be sharply higher than the consolidated losses of Rs 10,859 crore reported for FY25.



Sources said the board discussed measures to improve profitability amid sharply higher prices of aviation turbine fuel, longer flight durations, and the continuing closure of Pakistan airspace for Indian airlines.



The worsening environment has significantly impacted Indian carriers. They have reduced 1,034 weekly international flights in May over the figure in the same period last year, a contraction of nearly 25 per cent, according to the data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.



Among Indian carriers, the pullback has been led by the Air India group.



Air India Express has seen its international operations fall from 959 to 451 weekly flights, a drop of 53 per cent.



Air India has reduced its weekly international departures by 288 to just 881.



The board evaluated additional cost-management initiatives beca­use several international routes ha­ve become less profitable because of longer routes, which have led to a higher fuel burn amid steeper ATF prices.



Sources said the carrier could further rationalise flight schedules and review ancillary revenue strategies. Staff salaries, annual increments, and bonus payouts were also discussed at the meeting, they said.



A major agenda item at the meeting was the search for a successor to CEO Campbell Wilson, who is expected to step down later this year. Sources said the board members discussed not just choosing the next chief executive but also ways to ensure a smooth leadership transition. On May 1, Wilson had told employees in an internal message that the airline had started reducing flights and would extend these cuts into the coming months. 'We have reduced some flying for April and May... massive rise in jet fuel prices which, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, have caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate.'



-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard