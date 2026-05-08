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AIMIM corporator sheltered TCS case accused Nida Khan, say police

Fri, 08 May 2026
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16:22
The accused in the religious conversion case at TCS
The accused in the religious conversion case at TCS
An AIMIM corporator allegedly harboured Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case at TCS, and her family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Friday.

The Nashik police said that the sustained questioning of Matin Patel, a corporator from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led to Khan's arrest in a high-stakes joint police operation on Thursday.

Patel has been named as an accused in the case for providing refuge to Khan (27), a key suspect in the religious coercion and sexual harassment racket involving nine female employees at the IT major's unit, an official said.

Khan was apprehended from the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

He said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissioner Pravin Pawar and his team helped the Nashik city police in their hunt for Khan.

Speaking about the joint operation, Karnik said that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police tracked Khan's location to the city.

Based on a tip-off, city police chief Pawar called Patel and a few others on the pretext of reviewing the charges of security provided to them during the civic body elections, a senior official told PTI.

When Patel reached the police's security branch, Pawar interrogated him, and after sustained questioning, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader disclosed Khan and her family's location, the official said.

The police from both cities then conducted searches at a house in the Naregaon area and nabbed Khan, he said. -- PTI

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