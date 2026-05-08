After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt

18:04

TVK chief Vijay/File image

The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist extended an unconditional support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the formation of government in Tamil Nadu.



CPI-M state secretary TT Shanmugam says, "DMK leader has never said to oppose TVK to form government. He has said that DMK will be in the opposition party in the assembly. We are independent parties, we have

taken our decision. Why should we ask the other party's opinion for our party's decision?"



A PTI report quoting the CPI-M said that the Left parties will extend outside support to the TVK and said that they shall not be part of actor-politican Vijay-led Cabinet. -- ANI