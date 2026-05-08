HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt

Fri, 08 May 2026
Share:
18:04
TVK chief Vijay/File image
TVK chief Vijay/File image
The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist extended an unconditional support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the formation of government in Tamil Nadu. 

CPI-M state secretary TT Shanmugam says, "DMK leader has never said to oppose TVK to form government. He has said that DMK will be in the opposition party in the assembly. We are independent parties, we have 
taken our decision. Why should we ask the other party's opinion for our party's decision?"

A PTI report quoting the CPI-M said that the Left parties will extend outside support to the TVK and said that they shall not be part of actor-politican Vijay-led Cabinet. --  ANI

TOP STORIES

Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM
Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP chief minister.

LIVE! After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt
LIVE! After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt

Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis

Suvendu Adhikari's rise within the BJP in West Bengal has been marked by strategic victories and relentless opposition to the TMC, culminating in his leadership role within the party's legislative wing.

'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'

'In West Bengal, the BJP's ideology of Hindutva will be customised to cater to the culture and the cultural imperatives of Bengalis.'

TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation
TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation

TVK chief Vijay is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for discussions on government formation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO