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Actor Celina Jaitly's husband booked over cruelty, harassment

Fri, 08 May 2026
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Actor Celina Jaitly/Image courtesy @CelinaJaitly/X
Actor Celina Jaitly/Image courtesy @CelinaJaitly/X
The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly's husband, Peter Haag, after the actress filed the complaint alleging cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment against her.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Austrian National Peter Haag, under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with serious allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment made by his wife and actress Celina Jaitly.

The FIR was registered in the Versova Police Station on Friday.

This marks the initiation of criminal proceedings against Haag in addition to the ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

In light of his continued non-cooperation with the investigation, the Mumbai Police have escalated the matter by issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, indicating the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing probe. -- ANI

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