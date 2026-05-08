3-yr-old girl raped by school staff; accused gets bail

15:13

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a staff member inside a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri, an official said on Friday.



The incident came to light on May 1, when the victim's mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown staff of the school.



"Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provision 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



According to the police, the child was able to identify the accused, leading to his swift arrest. He was subsequently produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.



Police in a statement said the accused was granted bail on May 7 by a court in Dwarka.



"The bail was granted despite strong opposition from the prosecution," it said.



"Further action shall be taken after receipt and examination of the court order, which is still awaited," the statement read. PTI