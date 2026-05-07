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Will DMK join hands with AIADMK? Party leader says....

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Amid speculations about a possible AIADMK-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu gaining wind, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and spokeperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that the party would follow decisions made by party president MK Stalin about future political moves.

Addressing reporters in DMK HQ after the party MLAs meeting here, Elangovan said, "The party would accept whatever decision Stalin takes regarding future political moves."

He strongly criticised Congress over its decision to distance itself from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu following the conclusion of assembly elections to support the TVK in meeting the majority mark.

Elangovan said the Congress had once again "shown its old character" by changing its political stand soon after the Assembly election results.

He pointed out that Congress had secured one Rajya Sabha seat and contested 28 Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance.

He alleged that the victory achieved through the hard work of alliance cadre was being "used as a bargaining tool" and stated that Congress shifted towards an alternative front within just three days after the election outcome. -- ANI

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