Will AIADMK, DMK join hands to halt TVK juggernaut?

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TVK chief Vijay/File image

Political circles in Tamil Nadu were abuzz on Wednesday over reported "talks between bitter rivals," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- to stop the Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming its maiden government in the state.



Reports of deliberations between the two Dravidian parties surfaced hours after the Congress party joined hands with TVK.



However, both the AIADMK and the DMK camps declined to comment.



Earlier in the day, TVK chief Vijay called on the Governor to stake claim to form the government after getting support from the Congress, which also severed its ties with pre-poll ally the DMK.



The TVK has won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, Pattali Makkal Katchi, 4, India Union Muslim League 2, Communist Party of India 2 and CPI-M 2, VCK 2.



The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have got 1 seat each. -- PTI