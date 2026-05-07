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Vijay reaches Lok Bhavan to meet guv for 2nd time

Thu, 07 May 2026
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TVK chief Vijay with Governor Arlekar yesterday
TVK chief Vijay with Governor Arlekar yesterday
TVK chief Vijay has arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a day after he staked claim to form the government with the support of the Congress party.

This is Vijay's second visit to the Lok Bhavan within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, he submitted the letter of support from Congress party to the Governor and staked claim. However, the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter, according to official sources. PTI

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