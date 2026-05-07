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Vijay convenes crucial meet of TVK MLAs-designate

Thu, 07 May 2026
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11:17
TVK chief Vijay arrives at Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Arlekar
TVK chief Vijay arrives at Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Arlekar
TVK founder Vijay has conveyed a crucial meeting of his party's MLAs-designate here on Thursday to discuss government formation, a source in the party said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam falling short of meeting a simple majority to form the government.

Though the Congress with 5 MLAs has offered support to TVK, Vijay's party falls short of a simple majority of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections held on April 23. Out of which Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he had won.

During the meeting, the TVK is likely to elect its legislature party leader, the source added. PTI

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