Vijay can take oath only after numbers are proven: Guv

12:20

TVK Chief Vijay can take the oath only after the numbers are proven. Tamil Nadu Governor wants a stable government in the state. As soon as the numbers are proven, Vijay can take the oath, reports ANI.



Vijay left Lok Bhavan on Thursday following his second round meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai.



Vijay met Governor Arlekar for the second time in two days and was accompanied by the top leaders of TVK.



This development unfolds amidst ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, following Vijay's meeting with Governor Arlekar on Wednesday. The TVK chief has staked a claim to form the government with the support of 113 MLAs through a post-poll alliance with the Congress.



However, Vijay remains five seats short of the majority mark (118) in the 234-member assembly.