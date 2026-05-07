US-sanctioned empty tankers continue arriving near Gulf blockade zone

14:45

The route of the Vina/Valley tanker

Cargo-empty oil tankers sanctioned by the United States are continuing to arrive in the Gulf region despite the ongoing US naval targeting of Iranian ports, according to vessel monitoring service TankerTrackers.



In a post on X, TankerTrackers said the tanker VINA/VALLEY (9157478), a vessel that "routinely delivers Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Houthis in Yemen," managed to enter the US blockade perimeter on Wednesday while actively transmitting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.



A larger Iranian oil tanker also arrived the same day, according to the post.



"Cargo-empty, US-sanctioned tankers are still arriving," TankerTrackers said in its post, adding that, "it's empty tankers like these that buy Tehran more time."



The VINA/VALLEY has previously been identified in sanctions-related shipping monitoring reports involving Iranian liquefied petroleum gas exports and alleged supply routes linked to the Houthis in Yemen.