HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US-sanctioned empty tankers continue arriving near Gulf blockade zone

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
14:45
The route of the Vina/Valley tanker
The route of the Vina/Valley tanker
Cargo-empty oil tankers sanctioned by the United States are continuing to arrive in the Gulf region despite the ongoing US naval targeting of Iranian ports, according to vessel monitoring service TankerTrackers.

In a post on X, TankerTrackers said the tanker VINA/VALLEY (9157478), a vessel that "routinely delivers Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Houthis in Yemen," managed to enter the US blockade perimeter on Wednesday while actively transmitting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

A larger Iranian oil tanker also arrived the same day, according to the post.

"Cargo-empty, US-sanctioned tankers are still arriving," TankerTrackers said in its post, adding that, "it's empty tankers like these that buy Tehran more time."

The VINA/VALLEY has previously been identified in sanctions-related shipping monitoring reports involving Iranian liquefied petroleum gas exports and alleged supply routes linked to the Houthis in Yemen.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 28 AIADMK MLAs shifted to Puducherry resort
LIVE! 28 AIADMK MLAs shifted to Puducherry resort

Vijay visits Lok Bhavan again, no word on govt formation
Vijay visits Lok Bhavan again, no word on govt formation

TVK chief Vijay has arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a day after he staked claim to form the government with the support of the Congress party.

'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'

'In West Bengal, the BJP's ideology of Hindutva will be customised to cater to the culture and the cultural imperatives of Bengalis.'

Suvendu aide's murder likely to fuel post-poll violence
Suvendu aide's murder likely to fuel post-poll violence

The murder of a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal has ignited post-election violence, raising concerns about political stability and the transition of power.

Nitish's son among 32 new ministers to join Bihar govt
Nitish's son among 32 new ministers to join Bihar govt

The Bihar cabinet has expanded significantly with 32 new ministers taking oath, including Nishant Kumar, son of JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. The expansion includes representatives from all five NDA constituents in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO