HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: 6 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
08:51
image
Six people, including children, went missing and three were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people, not including the boatman, were returning from a river island.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. The remaining six -- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- are missing, police said.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district administration to investigate the cause of the accident and put in place effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He has directed senior police and administrative officials to immediately reach the spot and ensure relief and rescue operations on a war footing, an official statement said.

Adityanath has called for rescue efforts to be intensified to trace the missing persons at the earliest and warned that any negligence in the matter would not be tolerated, it added.

The chief minister also instructed senior district officials to personally monitor the rescue operations and ensure all possible assistance to the affected families.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Hamirpur Manoj Prajapati said attempts are on to trace the missing.

"We will ensure compensation to the affected families in accordance with the rules and submit a report to the chief minister on the incident," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder
LIVE! North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder

Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead
Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead

A personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, triggering political tensions and a police investigation.

Cops examine CCTV clips to trace killers of Suvendu aide
Cops examine CCTV clips to trace killers of Suvendu aide

West Bengal Police are investigating the murder of a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district. The police are examining CCTV footage, have formed multiple teams to trace...

Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay
Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay

Political circles in Tamil Nadu are rife with speculation about a potential alliance between rivals DMK and AIADMK to prevent the TVK from forming a government. This comes after the Congress party joined forces with TVK, further...

AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry as TVK eyes majority
AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry as TVK eyes majority

AIADMK MLAs have been moved to Puducherry amid TVK's efforts to secure a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, according to an AIADMK spokesperson.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO