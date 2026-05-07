HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump pauses Hormuz naval escorts after Saudi refuses its airspace use

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
10:17
image
US President Donald Trump has reportedly halted a planned naval operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia refused to allow American aircraft involved in the mission to use Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace, according to NBC News.

Citing US officials, NBC News reported that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states were caught off guard by Trump's announcement of "Project Freedom" on Sunday. The news report said that Trump called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but failed to secure an agreement.

Asked whether the operation had surprised Saudi leaders, a Saudi source told NBC News, "the problem with that premise is that things are happening quickly in real time."

The same source added that Saudi Arabia remains "very supportive of the diplomatic efforts" led by Pakistan to help broker an agreement between the United States and Iran.

A White House official told NBC News that "regional allies were notified in advance" about the operation -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother
LIVE! Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother

Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead
Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead

A personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, triggering political tensions and a police investigation.

North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder
North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder

Tension prevailed in parts of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after a BJP leader's close aide was shot dead, prompting increased security measures and protests.

Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay
Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay

Political circles in Tamil Nadu are rife with speculation about a potential alliance between rivals DMK and AIADMK to prevent the TVK from forming a government. This comes after the Congress party joined forces with TVK, further...

Amrita Puri: The CEO's Daughter Who Chose Her Own Path
Amrita Puri: The CEO's Daughter Who Chose Her Own Path

In the latest episode of The Rediff Podcast, Amrita Puri opens up about breaking stereotypes, dealing with the stigma of divorce and how therapy helped her find peace and self-love.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO