Thunderstorm warning on BJP govt's swearing-in day in WB

16:08

Parts of West Bengal received moderate rain in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms in the state on Saturday, when the new BJP government will take oath.



According to the weather department, Salt Lake received the highest 23.3 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, followed by Dum Dum at 17.7 mm of rain.



Among the other places, Balurghat received 17 mm of rain, Magra 15 mm, Basirhat 14.4 mm and Malda 14.2 mm.



The IMD has forecast lightning and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 to 50 kmph in West Bengal, including in Kolkata, on Saturday, when the BJP government will be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.



Rain and thundershowers are likely in all districts of South Bengal till May 13, the weather department said. PTI