HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thunderstorm warning on BJP govt's swearing-in day in WB

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
16:08
image
Parts of West Bengal received moderate rain in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms in the state on Saturday, when the new BJP government will take oath.

According to the weather department, Salt Lake received the highest 23.3 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, followed by Dum Dum at 17.7 mm of rain.

Among the other places, Balurghat received 17 mm of rain, Magra 15 mm, Basirhat 14.4 mm and Malda 14.2 mm.

The IMD has forecast lightning and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 to 50 kmph in West Bengal, including in Kolkata, on Saturday, when the BJP government will be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Rain and thundershowers are likely in all districts of South Bengal till May 13, the weather department said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thunderstorm warning on BJP govt's swearing-in day in WB
LIVE! Thunderstorm warning on BJP govt's swearing-in day in WB

TN governor rejects Vijay's claim, says he lacks majority
TN governor rejects Vijay's claim, says he lacks majority

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar informed TVK chief Vijay that his party lacks the necessary support to form the government, despite winning 108 seats in the recent elections.

Probe in right direction: Suvendu on aide's murder
Probe in right direction: Suvendu on aide's murder

Suvendu Adhikari voices confidence in the police investigation into the murder of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, assuring progress in the case.

Suvendu aide murder: Driver undergoes multiple surgeries
Suvendu aide murder: Driver undergoes multiple surgeries

The driver of the car targeted in the attack that killed a BJP leader's aide is in critical condition in a Kolkata hospital, having sustained bullet injuries and undergone multiple surgeries.

'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'

'In West Bengal, the BJP's ideology of Hindutva will be customised to cater to the culture and the cultural imperatives of Bengalis.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO