Three held for cow slaughter in Ahmedabad; 520 kg meat seized

00:25

Three persons were arrested after they were caught allegedly slaughtering cows in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area in violation of laws, the police said on Wednesday.



A video, purportedly showing police beating up one of the arrested accused with sticks, has gone viral on social media.



Cow slaughter is strictly banned in Gujarat.



Acting on a tip-off, police raided an open field near a housing society in the Vejalpur area where a group of people was allegedly slaughtering cows behind the bushes on Tuesday morning, as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by police.



On seeing the police, individuals at the open field tried to flee, but three of them were apprehended, as per the FIR.



Following the raid, police seized 520 kg meat worth Rs 1,56,000, one live calf, tools and equipment, including sharp knives, an autorickshaw, a car without a number plate, and a mobile phone, they said.



A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added. -- PTI