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Teen gang-raped while attending wedding with friends

Thu, 07 May 2026
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A 16-year-old girl was gang raped while attending a wedding with her friends in the Champawat district of Uttarakhand's Kumaon division on Thursday.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, the victim was allegedly assaulted at knifepoint by three individuals, including a local politician. The teenager, who had gone missing from the wedding function, was discovered the following morning in a deserted house. Reports indicate she was found stripped of her clothing with her hands and feet tied.

The three suspects fled the scene immediately after the crime and are currently at large.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the victim's father, the Champawat Police have registered a named FIR against three individuals identified as Puran Singh Rawat, a local BJP leader, Vinod Singh Rawat, and Naveen Singh.

The primary accused, Puran Singh Rawat, has held several key local positions, previously serving as the BJP Mandal President for Talladesh and the Gram Pradhan of Salli village. Sources indicate that he had been recently removed from his party post during the formation of a new executive committee.

The Uttarakhand Police are currently conducting intensive raids to apprehend the three absconding suspects. -- ANI

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