Slain aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari cremated in native village

22:41

Local police and security personnel take the body of Chandranath Routh to his native place on Thursday./ANI Photo





The shocking development took place within 48 hours of the assembly poll verdict.





The BJP trounced the Trinamool Congress which had ruled West Bengal since 2011.



Rath worked with Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing West Bengal assembly, for more than eight years, when the MLA was in the TMC.



Adhikari stayed at the Barasat Hospital for over three hours during his autopsy process. -- PTI

The mortal remains of Chandranath Rath, the slain aide of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, were consigned to flames in his native village in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, as thousands of villagers mourned his death.The body of Rath, a former Indian Air Force employee, was draped in the national flag when it was kept on a field in his village Kulup for the people to pay their tribute.Several BJP leaders including Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu, were present there.Earlier, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body at Barasat Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. After that, a hearse took the remains of the 42-year-old man to his village, around 123 km away from Kolkata.Rath, the executive assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in his car by motorbike-borne assailants at Madhyamgram on Wednesday night.