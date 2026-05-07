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'Six Congress MLAs In Touch With Me': Himanta

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that several Congress legislators had reached out to him after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's massive victory in the assembly elections, signalling possible political realignments in the Opposition camp.

Sarma said six of the Congress' 19 MLAs were in touch with him and expressed confidence that they would support the ruling alliance in the election for the President of India.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam with an overwhelming mandate, winning 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, while the Congress was reduced to 19 seats.

Addressing reporters after the results, Sarma said his long association with the Congress before joining the BJP helped him maintain personal ties across party lines.

"I was in the Congress for a long time, almost 22 years. I know the party inside out. My line of communication is always open," he said.

Sarma, who quit the Congress in 2015 before emerging as one of the BJP's key strategists in the north east, said he had played a role in building the political careers of many Congress leaders.

"I helped many Congress leaders grow politically, and they too helped me at different times. We grew together politically," he said.

The chief minister's comments have fuelled fresh speculation over possible defections from the Congress after the party's drubbing in the elections.

In the run-up to the elections, several senior Congress leaders and former legislators had crossed over to the BJP, dealing a blow to the Opposition party's campaign.

Political observers believe the latest claims by Sarma could increase pressure within the Congress legislature party at a time when the party is already struggling to secure the numbers required for formal recognition of the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.

-- Sabir Nishat/Business Standard

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