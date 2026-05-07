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Sebi Nod For Shorey, Mody's Appointment As NSE EDs

Thu, 07 May 2026
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the appointment of two executive directors at the National Stock Exchange -- the first such appointments at the exchange's board after a mandate by the market regulator last year. 

The regulator has approved Viral Mody's appointment for Vertical 1 (critical operations), and Sanjay Shorey as ED for Vertical 2 (regulatory, compliance, risk management & investor grievances).

Sebi had directed market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories to appoint at least two EDs for verticals namely critical operations and regulatory, compliance, risk management, and investor grievances. The timeline for appointments are ending in June.      

Mody has been associated with NSE for nearly two decades and was holding the position of chief technology officer. Meanwhile, Shorey is director general of corporate affairs at the ministry of corporate affairs. 

These appointments have been made for five years. The EDs will report to the managing director of the MII. However, appointments and removal at such positions will be similar to that of an MD. 

In its board meeting in September 2025, Sebi had noted that the ED appointments will strengthen the boards of MIIs and help in succession planning within the MIIs. It had added that the appointments were key in the wake of exponential growth of the securities markets in recent years and to ensure public interest is given priority over commercial interests. 

Sebi has also approved P R Ramesh's appointment as public interest director on the exchange's governing board, effective Wednesday. Ramesh is former chairman of Deloitte India and his appointment is for three years.  

In the last two months, the bourse has strengthened its board with recent appointments, including Rajeev Vasudeva as a public interest director and Dinesh Pant as a nominee director from Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Earlier in April, BSE also shortlisted names for the two ED positions and has recommended it to Sebi for approval.  Other MIIs are also in the process of appointments.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

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