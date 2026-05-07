Result of Mamata's defeat in Bhabanipur: Agnimitra

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"Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand an answer. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalized."

On Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra shot dead in Madhyamgram, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says, "This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw all the operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled various miscellaneous tasks as well.