Probe heading in right direction: Suvendu on PA's murder

12:44

The PA's body being brought to the mortuary

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday expressed confidence that police would solve the murder of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, saying investigators were "heading in the right direction".



Adhikari reached Barasat Hospital, where Rath's post-mortem examination was being conducted.



"Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction," Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital.



He claimed that the police were capable of solving cases but alleged that "they were not allowed" to do so earlier, in an apparent dig at the TMC government.



When asked about the TMC's demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing, Adhikari said, "There is no relevance of TMC now. Police will be able to solve this."



Senior BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Rahul Sinha had also reached the hospital.



Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants who intercepted his vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, forced it to stop and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing, according to police. -- PTI