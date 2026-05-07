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Not inviting Vijay to form govt would disrespect TN's mandate: Kamal Haasan

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that not inviting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu would amount to "disrespecting the mandate" of the people.

In a post on X, Haasan said the Assembly election verdict had produced an unprecedented situation in Tamil Nadu, where no single party had secured a majority on its own.

"In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu," Haasan said.

Referring to outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin, Haasan praised his response to the election verdict. "My brother, Mr. MK Stalin, has announced, 'We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.' I respect his political maturity," he said.

Haasan asserted that constitutional authorities must now uphold democratic principles by allowing the single-largest party to stake a claim to form the government.

"Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr. @TVKVijayHQ, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy," he said. -- ANI

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