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Noida airport cleared for takeoff, IndiGo to launch first flight

Thu, 07 May 2026
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The skyline of Western Uttar Pradesh is about to get busier. The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that IndiGo will officially become the inaugural carrier for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, with commercial operations scheduled to begin on June 15, 2026.

This milestone marks a significant shift in the Delhi-NCR aviation landscape, positioning the new airport as a critical gateway for global investment and regional mobility.

The transition from construction site to active runway begins with a symbolic connection between the state capital and its newest economic hub.

The first flight will depart from Lucknow at 7:05 AM, touching down at Noida International Airport at 8:05 AM. Immediately following the arrival, the airport will facilitate its first outbound service from Noida to Bengaluru, linking the NCR's newest tech corridor with India's "Silicon Valley."

According to the UP Government, Noida International Airport is part of the Yogi government's broader vision to develop Uttar Pradesh as a centre of multi-modal connectivity and global investment. 

Located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will serve as a new aviation gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and nearby states. -- ANI

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