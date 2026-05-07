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Nitish Kumar's son and other BJP, JD(U) leaders take oath as ministers

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies took oath on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna as part of a major expansion of the Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet in Bihar.

Those who took oath as ministers in the Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet include Shrawon Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar and Leshi Singh, along with Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), Ashok Choudhary and many others from the NDA alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with several other leaders were present at the occassion.

This comes months after NDA's landslide win in Bihar, where the alliance clinched 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The 2025 verdict delivered the NDA a commanding three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed just 35 seats.

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