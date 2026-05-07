Netanyahu orders IDF strikes in Beirut despite ceasefire

09:02

Trump noted that talks in order to achieve a lasting end to hostilities would be addressed in a direct, in-person meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Washington.





However, such high-level talks have not yet taken place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday ordered strikes in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, targeting a senior commander of the Hezbollah Radwan Force, in an operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) despite the ongoing ceasefire framework in the region.According to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted on X, the strike was conducted following approval from Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, with the objective of eliminating the targeted commander.'Pursuant to the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has targeted the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's Radwan Force in Beirut in order to eliminate him,' the PMO statement read.It added that the Radwan Force was responsible for attacks against Israeli communities and military personnel.'The Radwan terrorists led by him are responsible for fire directed at Israeli communities and attacks against IDF soldiers,' it added.Reaffirming Israel's security doctrine, the statement further noted that, 'No terrorist has immunity; the long arm of Israel will reach every enemy and murderer.'And that the Israeli forces are committed to ensuring security for residents in the north, and that is 'how we act, and this is how we will continue to act!'In a separate post on X, Netanyahu confirmed ordering the strike, stating: 'I instructed, together with Defence Minister Israel Katz, to strike now in Beirut the commander of the Radwan Force in the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in order to neutralise him.'He further reiterated that Israel would continue such operations, saying, 'Radwan terrorists are responsible for firing at Israeli settlements and harming IDF soldiers.'The strikes come amid an ongoing ceasefire framework between Israel and Lebanon.Last Month, in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was extended by three weeks, adding that the United States would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.Israel continues its military operations against Lebanon in the southern part of the country, with Hezbollah also continuing its retaliatory strikes against the Jewish state in the north. --