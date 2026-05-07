Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony of Assam govt on May 12

18:34

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia on Thursday announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the new state government will be held on May 12 at 11:00 AM in Guwahati's Khanapara Field, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the Chief Guest.



Saikia said the swearing-in ceremony for the next Chief Minister of Assam will mark the formation of a new government following the NDA's strong electoral performance in the state.



Speaking to the reporters, Saikia said, "The oath-taking ceremony will happen on May 12th at 11:00 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. He will be joined by Home Minister Amit Shah; our National President Nitin Nabin, the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states; several senior Union Ministers; the senior leadership of the party; and prominent personalities from diverse regions of Assam. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Khanapara Field in the presence of all these dignitaries..."



He further informed that the party's central observers, Union Minister JP Nadda and Co-Observer Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will arrive in Guwahati on May 9 (Saturday) to oversee the election of the Leader of the party's Legislative Party in Assam.



"Observer JP Nadda will arrive here on May 9th. The Deputy Observer, Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, is also expected to arrive on the 9th. Thus, both observers will reach Assam by the evening of the 9th. The meeting of the NDA and BJP legislative parties is scheduled for the 10th," Saikia told reporters.



Meanwhile, Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the DGP, Assam, to assess preparedness for the coming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Council of Ministers at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati. -- ANI