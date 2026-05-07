Modi changes DP of his social media handles to Op Sindoor

10:52

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display pictures on his social media handles to mark the one year of the Operation Sindoor, which started this day a year ago, and asked everyone to do the same as a mark of respect to the armed forces and their success.



The profile picture of Modi on his handles on X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp channel have been changed to an image with the text 'Operation Sindoor' on a black background. The picture has a tricolour, with one of the 'O's of 'SINDOOR' filled with vermilion or sindoor -- a symbol of married Hindu women.



In a post on X, the prime minister said a year ago, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people and every Indian is proud of the country's armed forces.



"As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to the picture shared below," he said referring to the image he uploaded on his social media handles.



Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025.



The operation was carried out in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists, all Hindu men, and a tourist guide were killed. PTI