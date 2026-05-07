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Kolkata: Metro Rail services disrupted after tree falls on tracks

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Services on the north-south corridor of the Metro Railway Kolkata were disrupted for over an hour on Thursday after a tree branch fell on the tracks, officials said.

The branch fell on the down line between Tollygunje (Mahanayak Uttam Kumar) and Kudghat (Netaji) stations, they said.

The obstruction was reported at 2.37 pm, affecting services on the Blue Line stretch between Tollygunge and Kudghat in south Kolkata.

Normal services resumed at 3.53 pm after the obstruction was cleared, the officials said.

Metro Railway authorities operated truncated services between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations during the disruption, while train movement remained affected on the southern end of the corridor.

Personnel were pressed into service immediately to remove the fallen tree branch from the tracks and restore normal operations, they added. -- PTI

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