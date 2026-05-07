Killed because he was my aide, says Suvendu

15:50

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: The mortal remains of Chandranath Rath, PA of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, were brought from the hospital in Madhyamgram to his residence.



Suvendu Adhikari says, "No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder. I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated."



Dev Kumar, the younger brother of Chandranath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the killing, following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath.



Chandranath was shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.



Speaking to reporters, Dev Kumar said the family had last spoken to Chandranath on Wednesday afternoon and added that he had no enmity with anyone.



"Whoever has hatched this conspiracy should be given the harshest punishments. We had spoken to him around 2 PM yesterday... Yesterday he was sitting with us and spoke to us. After 2 PM, he left for Kolkata. He had no enmity with anyone," he said.