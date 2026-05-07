Iran reviews US message via Pak, seeks relief before talks

23:49

File image





Iran wants guarantees directly from the UN Security Council, then they want sanctions to be lifted, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





If that is achieved, in a second phase, they're said to be ready to discuss their nuclear programme, as reported by Al Jazeera.



Earlier on Wednesday, a report by Axios, citing several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, noted that the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday confirmed it is currently processing a series of diplomatic communications from the United States, delivered through Pakistani intermediaries, according to Press TV.Despite the active review, Baghaei stated that no formal response has been issued as Tehran weighs its next move.This comes after Al Jazeera had reported earlier today that while there is no official deadline for the response, Pakistani mediators had said that they are expecting the reply from the Iranian side today.Iran is concerned with the cessation of war on all its fronts for now, adding that no nuclear talks are on the table.