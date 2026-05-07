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Inducements worth Rs 1,445 cr seized during recent polls; TN tops in cash

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Inducements worth Rs 1,445 crore have been seized during the recent elections to five assemblies, with Tamil Nadu topping in cash seizures and West Bengal in liquor and drugs, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The figures represent a 40.14 percent increase in seizures as compared to the 2021 assembly polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry when the seizures amounted to Rs 1,029.93 crore.

West Bengal saw the highest increase in the seizures of 68.92 percent, and Tamil Nadu saw an increase in seizures of 48.40 percent in 2026 compared to the corresponding figures during the 2021 elections.

According to the data shared by the poll authority, while nearly 155 crore illicit cash was recovered in the four states and Puducherry, liquor worth Rs 183.33 crore (around 70 lakh litres) was also seized.

Cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other inducements such as sarees, clothes, pressure cookers, utensils and even television sets are doled out to electors to induce them to vote for a particular party.

Drugs worth nearly Rs 3,338 crore were recovered from the four states and one UT, with West Bengal topping the recoveries at Rs 30.28 crore. No drug recoveries were reported from Puducherry. -- PTI

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