HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guv dissolves Bengal assembly after completion of term

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
20:13
West Bengal Governor R N Ravi/File image
West Bengal Governor R N Ravi/File image
Governor R N Ravi has dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification.

The current assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.

The dissolution marks the formal completion of the tenure of the outgoing assembly, following the recently concluded two-phase elections.

The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guv dissolves Bengal assembly after completion of term
LIVE! Guv dissolves Bengal assembly after completion of term

IPL 2026, LSG vs RCB Updates: Rain stops play after Marsh blitz
IPL 2026, LSG vs RCB Updates: Rain stops play after Marsh blitz

TVK meets CPI for support; Left party to decide on Friday
TVK meets CPI for support; Left party to decide on Friday

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil...

Tensions in Howrah after clashes between TMC, BJP workers
Tensions in Howrah after clashes between TMC, BJP workers

The Chaurabasti area of Shivpur turned into a flashpoint of political violence on Thursday as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly engaged in a violent face-off.

Rat poison killed Mumbai family, not watermelon
Rat poison killed Mumbai family, not watermelon

The deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai last month were caused by rat poison, specifically zinc phosphide, and not by consuming watermelons as initially suspected, officials have confirmed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO