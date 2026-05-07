Guv dissolves Bengal assembly after completion of term

20:13

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi/File image

Governor R N Ravi has dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification.



The current assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.



The dissolution marks the formal completion of the tenure of the outgoing assembly, following the recently concluded two-phase elections.



The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.