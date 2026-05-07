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GCC-Based NRIs Increasing India Equity Exposure

Thu, 07 May 2026
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10:24
Representational image
Representational image
Non-Resident Indians in West Asia are increasing their exposure towards Indian equities, amid the ongoing conflict, says a report by Equirus Wealth.  
The report noted that 73 per cent of respondents were increasing exposure and 42 per cent were willing to deploy fresh capital into Indian markets. In contrast, real estate is witnessing a broad-based exit, with up to 40 per cent of investors reducing exposure, underscoring reallocation than cyclical rebalancing. The report is a survey of 8,300 GCC-based NRI customers of Equirus Wealth.     

Motilal Oswal AMC Gets Nod To Sponsor Pension Funds

Motilal Oswal Asset Management received approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to become a sponsor for a pension fund under the National Pension System.

The firm said it will set up a separate fund  that will act as an investment manager, overseeing the NPS contribution of subscribers and manage pension assets.

'We aim to bring a research-driven, high-conviction, and long-term investment approach to build sustainable retirement wealth,' said Motilal Oswal AMC MD & CEO Prateek Agrawal. 

-- Business Standard

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