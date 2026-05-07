HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gala mein toh...: Amul celebrates Karan Johar's Met Gala debut

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
13:15
image
Filmmaker Karan Johar received a special tribute from Amul after making his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming one of the first Indian filmmakers to walk the prestigious red carpet.

The dairy brand marked the occasion with one of its signature topical advertisements, shared on social media shortly after the event in New York.

The creative featured Amul's iconic mascot dressed in a dramatic couture-inspired outfit, paying tribute to Johar's appearance at fashion's biggest night.

The headline on the illustration read, "GALA MEIN TOH SAHAB BAN GAYA!", a playful reference to the filmmaker's global fashion moment.

The poster also carried the tagline, "Amul: Always in Fashion."

The post was captioned as, "Amul Topical: Met Gala 2026 boasts Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and others!"

Johar attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, in a custom-designed ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. The look was inspired by the works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma and featured hand-painted gold motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and a dramatic six-foot cape.

The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP says TN governor will go by rule book
LIVE! BJP says TN governor will go by rule book

Vijay visits Lok Bhavan again, no word on govt formation
Vijay visits Lok Bhavan again, no word on govt formation

TVK chief Vijay has arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a day after he staked claim to form the government with the support of the Congress party.

Nitish's son among 32 new ministers to join Bihar govt
Nitish's son among 32 new ministers to join Bihar govt

The Bihar cabinet has expanded significantly with 32 new ministers taking oath, including Nishant Kumar, son of JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. The expansion includes representatives from all five NDA constituents in the state.

Mamata's revenge: Suvendu aide's mother on his killing
Mamata's revenge: Suvendu aide's mother on his killing

The mother of Chandranath Rath, who was murdered shortly after the Assembly poll results, is demanding life imprisonment for those responsible, alleging the killing was revenge for Mamata Banerjee's defeat against Suvendu Adhikari in...

Bomb attack on BJP backers hrs after Suvendu aide murder
Bomb attack on BJP backers hrs after Suvendu aide murder

Five BJP supporters were injured in a bomb blast in Panihati, West Bengal, following the shooting of a BJP leader's aide. Police are investigating the incident and have increased security in the area.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO