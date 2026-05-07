Gala mein toh...: Amul celebrates Karan Johar's Met Gala debut

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Filmmaker Karan Johar received a special tribute from Amul after making his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming one of the first Indian filmmakers to walk the prestigious red carpet.



The dairy brand marked the occasion with one of its signature topical advertisements, shared on social media shortly after the event in New York.



The creative featured Amul's iconic mascot dressed in a dramatic couture-inspired outfit, paying tribute to Johar's appearance at fashion's biggest night.



The headline on the illustration read, "GALA MEIN TOH SAHAB BAN GAYA!", a playful reference to the filmmaker's global fashion moment.



The poster also carried the tagline, "Amul: Always in Fashion."



The post was captioned as, "Amul Topical: Met Gala 2026 boasts Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and others!"



Johar attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, in a custom-designed ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. The look was inspired by the works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma and featured hand-painted gold motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and a dramatic six-foot cape.



The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art." -- ANI