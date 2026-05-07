Five children among 6 drown in boat capsize tragedy in Yamuna in UP

21:27

File image





Boatman Dheeru managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul -- but the rest went missing. Their bodies were fished out on Thursday after a challenging operation amid heavy rain.



District magistrate Abhishek Goyal said the NDRF and SDRF were conducting the search operation. -- PTI

Five children and a woman drowned after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Hamirpur district, the police said on Friday.Their bodies were recovered by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), they said.The victims were identified as Akanksha and Rani, both aged nine, and Labhyansh, Mahesh, and Aditya, aged five, six, and eleven. Brijrani, the sole adult to die in the tragedy, was 25 years old.Kurara SHO Brijesh Kumar said all bodies were sent for post-mortem.The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat when nine people, excluding the boatman, were returning from a river island.According to the police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.