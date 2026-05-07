HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother

Thu, 07 May 2026
Share:
10:16
PA Chandra's mother
PA Chandra's mother
In Chandipur, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: Hasirani Rath, mother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra, who was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night, says, "I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them. They did this because the BJP came to power. 

"Our state president and leaders are repeatedly saying to maintain law and order in the state. But those from the ruling party who were making various provocative comments, who were saying that after the 4th, the fathers of Delhi will not be able to save us, so after the 4th, they showed it. If my son had died in an accident, I would not have been so sad. 

"The way the miscreants tortured and killed my son, these are all stories made up by the Trinamool. Since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has faced such a danger."

Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandra, was shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Following the incident, Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident..."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother
LIVE! Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother

Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead
Bengal on edge as Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead

A personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, triggering political tensions and a police investigation.

North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder
North 24 Parganas tense after Suvendu aide's murder

Tension prevailed in parts of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after a BJP leader's close aide was shot dead, prompting increased security measures and protests.

Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay
Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay

Political circles in Tamil Nadu are rife with speculation about a potential alliance between rivals DMK and AIADMK to prevent the TVK from forming a government. This comes after the Congress party joined forces with TVK, further...

Amrita Puri: The CEO's Daughter Who Chose Her Own Path
Amrita Puri: The CEO's Daughter Who Chose Her Own Path

In the latest episode of The Rediff Podcast, Amrita Puri opens up about breaking stereotypes, dealing with the stigma of divorce and how therapy helped her find peace and self-love.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO