Don't want killers hanged: Suvendu aide's mother

10:16

PA Chandra's mother





"Our state president and leaders are repeatedly saying to maintain law and order in the state. But those from the ruling party who were making various provocative comments, who were saying that after the 4th, the fathers of Delhi will not be able to save us, so after the 4th, they showed it. If my son had died in an accident, I would not have been so sad.





"The way the miscreants tortured and killed my son, these are all stories made up by the Trinamool. Since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has faced such a danger."



Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandra, was shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.



Following the incident, Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.



Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident..."

In Chandipur, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: Hasirani Rath, mother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra, who was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night, says, "I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them. They did this because the BJP came to power.