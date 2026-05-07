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DIG reviews security preparedness along Kashmir railway network

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Deputy inspector general of police, Railways, Zahid Naseem Manhas, on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of the railway network in Kashmir to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements, officials said.

During his visit to the Railway Police Kashmir Zonal Headquarters, Manhas reviewed safety protocols and the overall security grid across the regional railway network, a Railways Police official said.

On his arrival, the DIG was received with a formal Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Kashmir Railway Police, followed by a high-level security review meeting to evaluate the operational readiness and safety protocols across the regional railway network.

During the session, Manhas emphasised the critical importance of maintaining a foolproof security blanket over the Kashmir Railway Corridor, particularly in light of the anticipated increase in activity during the upcoming season.

"The DIG congratulated the rank and file of the Kashmir Railway Police for their exemplary performance in securing the Vande Bharat project, noting that the successful and incident-free operation of the prestigious train service remains a significant achievement for the force," the official said.

To further strengthen the security grid, the DIG advised on enhancing the frequency of multi-agency mock drills and strictly adhering to established security and contingency plans, he said. -- PTI

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