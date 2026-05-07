Didi, you have not lost: Akhilesh tells Mamata

16:50

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday visited the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, where a closed-door meeting was held between the two leaders beginning around 3:15 PM.



According to the party's official sources, the meeting witnessed a cordial atmosphere, with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also present. Leaders exchanged greetings, and at the start of the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee hugged each other, party sources said.



TMC official sources said the discussion carried a positive tone, quoting Akhilesh Yadav as telling Abhishek Banerjee, "What a commendable battle you all have fought." He also reportedly told Mamata Banerjee, "Didi, you have not lost."



The meeting comes amid the BJP's spectacular win in West Bengal with 207 seats declared on Monday. TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats.