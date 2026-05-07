Deputy FM of Iran likely to attend BRICS Summit in India next week

14:59

A house in Tehran that was attacked by the US and Israel.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, is reportedly likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Summit to be held in the capital, according to sources from Iran.



India holds the presidency for BRICS this year and will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15.



Russia had on April 29 said that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.



In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said that he would be in India from May 14-15.



TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, that the event will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance.



"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she said.



TASS, citing Zakharova, reported that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority. -- ANI