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Census 2027: 70,000 citizens participate in self-enumeration drive in Mumbai

Thu, 07 May 2026
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More than 70,000 citizens from Mumbai city and its suburbs have so far participated in the self-enumeration drive as part of the upcoming Census 2027 exercise, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

In a release, the Mumbai civic body, after a review meeting conducted by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, said that of the total 70,657 participants, 24,285 are from the metropolis and 46,372 others are from the suburbs.

The self-enumeration process, being conducted as part of the first phase of Census 2027, is underway in the BMC limits from May 1 and will continue till May 15.

As per the release, Bhide appealed to BMC employees to work as ambassadors for the self-enumeration process and spread awareness among citizens at public places, such as metro stations, railway stations and bus depots.

She also directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns through civic facilitation centres, administrative offices, cooperative housing societies and social media platforms to encourage greater public participation in the exercise, the release said.

The second phase involving house enumeration will be conducted from May 16 to June 14, it added. -- PTI

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