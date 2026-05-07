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BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Benchmark indices ended lower in a choppy trade on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 114 points, as investors turned cautious amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising geopolitical uncertainties.

After facing heavy fluctuations during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 114 points or 0.15 percent lower at 77,844.52. 

During the session, the benchmark hit a high of 78,384.70 and a low of 77,713.21, gyrating 671.49 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 4.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 24,326.65.

From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma and ITC were among the major laggards.

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