BRS leader Rama Rao booked over remarks on Rahul, Revanth

21:08

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy/File image

A case was registered against BRS working president K T Rama Rao in Hanumakonda district of Telangana following a complaint accusing him of making "derogatory remarks" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the police said on Thursday.



Congress leaders in a complaint filed with police alleged Rama Rao made the "derogatory" comments against Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, while addressing the 'Rythu Sangrama Sadassu' in Warangal on Wednesday, a police official said.



Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Rama Rao under relevant sections of BNS, the police added. -- PTI