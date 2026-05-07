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BRS leader Rama Rao booked over remarks on Rahul, Revanth

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy/File image
A case was registered against BRS working president K T Rama Rao in Hanumakonda district of Telangana following a complaint accusing him of making "derogatory remarks" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the police said on Thursday.

Congress leaders in a complaint filed with police alleged Rama Rao made the "derogatory" comments against Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, while addressing the 'Rythu Sangrama Sadassu' in Warangal on Wednesday, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Rama Rao under relevant sections of BNS, the police added. -- PTI

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